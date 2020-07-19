Pandemic forces devotees to cancel Bonalu in Mancherial 

By | Published: 7:12 pm

Mancherial: The Covid-19 pandemic cast a shadow on this year’s Bonalu festival at Gandhari Maisamma temple near Bokkalagutta village in Mandamarri mandal and Sri Durga Devi temple at a quarry on the outskirts of Gadpur village. The celebrations were cancelled for the first time.

About 10,000 devotees worship Gandhari, a tribal deity, by offering bonam and performing special prayers to the goddess installed in a temple on the busy Mancherial-Chandrapur road in the month of Ashadam every year. They belong to not only Mancherial town, but also neighboring Mandamarri, Ramakrishnapur, Srirampur and Bellampalli towns.

The devotees arrive here in different modes of transit. They sacrifice goats and chickens as a token of gratitude for their well-being. They take holy dip in a nearby stream and form serpentine queues for taking darshan of the deity. They along with their friends and family members booze and dine under the woods.

Meanwhile, the devotees congregate at picturesque and one of the most sought-after picnic spots, Sri Durga Devi temple at Mancherial Cement Company’s quarry, located in the serene forests and on the outskirts of Ghadpur in Hajipur mandal in this Ashadam month. They indulge in a wide range of activities such as dining, soaking in nature, partying, besides revering the deity. They have been gathering here since 1971.

But, these two events were cancelled for the first time, upsetting the devotees. Considering the alarming rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the district, police advised the devotees not to celebrate the festival and jatara this year. Mancherial district has registered 262 Covid cases and four deaths in the second wave of the virus so far.

