Pandemic forces traffic cops do away with spot challans

By | Published: 12:05 am 11:04 pm

Hyderabad: Standing at a corner on busy stretches, the traffic police manually often keep a tab on motorists to issue spot challans for violating traffic rules before the outbreak of Covid-19 virus.

But the situation has now changed with the traffic police focusing on the contactless enforcement to protect them from getting affected with the virus.

So far, a Traffic Sub-Inspector along with two police personnel used to stand at a corner to identify motorists travelling without helmet or with improper number plate, apart from committing other violations and issue spot challans to them. After intercepting a violator, the Sub-Inspector would first check for any pending challans with the help of data on a Tab and generate a spot challan. The traffic police continued the practice of issuing spot challans even during lockdown that was enforced to contain the spread of the virus. The violator’s vehicle must also be seized if they were found to be driving in an inebriated condition or without a valid licence.

After the lockdown was lifted from the first week of May, the traffic police stopped issuing spot challans and started generating e-challans only after identifying violators with the help of surveillance cameras that were installed at all the intersections and other strategic locations.

With the help of digital cameras, the police constables and home guards posted at the intersections were also clicking pictures of violators and generating an e-challans. These challans were forwarded to the violator’s residential address by post, officials said.

One of the main reasons for temporarily doing away with the practice of issuing spot challans was the rise in number of Covid-19 positive reported in the State. Apart from the law and order police, a large number of traffic police were affected with the virus.

In Hyderabad Police Commissionerate, as many as 120 traffic police were infected with the virus. “While issuing spot challans, we have to interact with the violator and in some cases, the motorists indulge in argument with us,” a traffic police official explained.

Believing it would not be advisable to continue issuing spot challans following spike in number of Covid cases, a decision was taken to temporarily put it on hold across the State.

Cyberabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S M Vijay Kumar said, “We have stopped issuing spot challans in the larger interests of our men.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .