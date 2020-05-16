Pandemic robs Sreeja of Spanish stint

By | Published: 12:09 am 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad paddler Akula Sreeja was all excited about her maiden stint in a foreign league when she was offered to play in Club League in Spain representing CTT Santa Eularia in March. However, the outbreak of coronavirus robbed her of the golden opportunity.

The 21-year-old Sreeja was all set to travel to Spain and reached airport on March 13 when the organisers called her in the nick of the time to inform about the cancellation of the league due to the pandemic. “I was very disappointed. I was all excited when I came to know about the chance. I could not go to Italy last year when I got similar offer since the league clashed with the season back in India. But now, I got an offer to play from March to May and this is off season in India and I was looking forward to playing in the league along with some top players. It would have been a good learning experience and exposure for me,” said Sreeja.

However, she has no regrets. She has come to terms with the crisis and is happy to stay at home and spend time with family. “The only disappointment is that I am not able to practise as I don’t have a table at home. But I am doing stretching exercises and yoga in the morning to keep myself fit. I am also spending quality time with my family which I don’t get otherwise. I am learning new things in the break like drawing, yoga, meditation and reading books,” she revealed.

She is also finding ways to improve her game by watching her previous match videos. “I’m watching videos of not just mine but of all top players. I like watching the match videos of Mima Ito from Japan and Manika Batra since our style of game is similar. I am making notes and my coach Somanth Ghosh is helping me. Once the practice resumes, we will focus on improving certain aspects. The SAI (Sports Authority of India) is also conducting online sessions with players and coaches now and then,” she added.

Sreeja had impressive 2019 winning titles in two national ranking tournaments and captured three medals – doubles silver and bronze each in singles and mixed doubles – at the Commonwealth TT Championship. “Yes, I was in good form last year and I was looking forward to continue this year. It might take some time to get back to form but I am not worried,” she concluded

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .