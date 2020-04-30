‘Pandemic under control in erstwhile Adilabad district’

By | Published: 12:05 am 11:53 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forests and Environment Allola Indrakaran Reddy has asserted that the spread of coronavirus in erstwhile Adilabad district had been restricted by taking extraordinary measures. In a telephonic interview to Telangana Today, he lists the action plan and measures taken to handle the outbreak in the region.

How is the status of coronavirus in erstwhile Adilabad district?

Indrakaran: The pandemic is completely under control in the district as of now. No fresh cases were reported for the last one week. Nirmal and Adilabad districts registered 20 positive cases each, while Kumram Bheem Asifabad district saw seven cases and Mancherial zero. Seventy per cent of patients had recovered, indicating signs of hope. With identifying of containment zones and implementation of lockdown, the virus spread has been slowed down. The slowdown can be attributed to sustained efforts put in by medical, sanitation, police and revenue authorities in the four districts. There is no need to be panic.

What was your action plan for containing Covid-19 in Nirmal district?

The plan was to strictly implement lockdown and practice social distancing as instructed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Besides, special focus was laid on avoiding inconvenience to residents of containment zones. We ensured supply of food rations, vegetables and shelter to people hit by the lockdown.

Do you give directions to district authorities in tackling the Covid-19?

I give directions and suggestions to the Collector and other district authorities regularly. All of us including the Collector, SP, health and civic authorities jointly make decisions. I think that played a vital role in containing the virus. I also instructed them to commence NREGA works following norms of lockdown.

Tell us about relief measures being taken up in this district?

As per the decision of the State government, financial aid of Rs 1,500 and 12 kg rice was given to around 6,000 migrant laborers in March. It will be continued this month too. The workers were provided with shelter and food rations with the help of voluntary bodies. They were requested not to return their native places. They can find employment once the lockdown is lifted.

What are the steps taken for bringing respite to agriculture sector, affected by the lockdown?

Procurement of maize and paddy had already begun. The activity is going on smoothly. Shortage of gunny bags imported from West Bengal and Bangladesh, and dearth of farm labour belonging to northern States is being addressed. Similarly, efforts are being made to help farmers store maize in warehouses. They will be able to shift the produce in a week. There is no challenge in procuring paddy produce.

How are you spending leisure time during the lockdown?

I am mostly monitoring the situation. I am regularly visiting paddy and maize procurement centres in rural parts in the morning. I am reviewing implementation of lockdown and relief measures with the authorities concerned. I am in touch with the public over phone. That apart, I am able to spare quality time with my family members. I do play some games such as Pachisis, Tambola, Kailasam or Ludo, with my grandchildren. Sometimes, I play shuttle badminton, which has been my favourite pastime for many years.

