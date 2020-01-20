Pandit Jasraj looks back at 80 years of music

By | Published: 5:34 pm

Recipient of India’s second-highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan, Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj is a force to reckon within the country’s music space. The artiste extraordinaire even has a minor planet named after him in 2019. As the doyen stands on the cusp of turning 90 next week, he speaks of the student in him, which is the constant might that keeps him hungry to learn.

After over 80 years in music, he doesn’t feel that his relationship with music is “of only this lifetime”.

“In different stages of life, one plays different roles – early in life, you are only learning, later you are practicing hard, after which you start performing a lot, and then comes a stage where you are imparting your knowledge. I feel fortunate that all these stages in my life have remained constant and evolving. For instance, while I teach, I am learning a lot. Every individual has something to give (to) another. The student in me has always been a constant and active part of my musical journey and has kept me always hungry to learn,” said Pandit Jasraj.

Born in 1930, the exponent has seen the evolution from pre-Independence era, from Maharajas as the biggest patrons of classical music to the 1950s and 1960s when All India Radio was pivotal in shaping one’s career.

Then came recording labels, followed by music tours worldwide, which took musicians like himself to varied audiences who found this music soulful and attractive. While recalling, Pandit Jasraj also mentions the rise of mass media in India with the growth of television. He feels the present state is one rife with social media and digital “which has brought music lovers much closer to their favourite musicians.”

Pandit Jasraj turns 90 on January 28, 2020.