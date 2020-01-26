By | Published: 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: The Academy for Science, Technology and Communication (ASTC) in collaboration with BM Birla Science Centre (BMC) and National Academy of Sciences-India (NASI) Hyderabad Chapter is holding a panel discussion on ‘New India – Science and Technology towards Scientific Social Responsibility’ on January 29 at BM Birla Science Centre.

The panel discussion will focus mainly on the draft national Scientific Social Responsibility (SSR) and will feature foundation lecture by Dr BG Sidharth, Director of Birla Science Centre on ‘Science and Technology in India’.

The SSR is expected to strengthen the knowledge ecosystem and bring efficiencies in harnessing science for the benefit of society. It is also expected to bring about an attitudinal change in the mind set and work style of the scientific community.

