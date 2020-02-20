Panel discussion on ‘spirituality at workplace’ held in MANUU

By | Published: 1:14 am

Hyderabad: In a panel discussion on ‘spirituality at workplace’, organised by department of Management and Commerce, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in collaboration with Indialogue foundation on Wednesday, experts said that spirituality at workplace enhnaces employee satisfaction.

Three foreign delegates including Dr Daniel Skubik, retired professor of law, ethics and humanities at California Baptist University, USA, Dr Zaman Stanizai, Professor of Political Science at California State University, USA and Rabbi Haim Dov Beliak, writer and spiritual counsellor, Skirball Hospice, participated in the programme.

Dr Daniel Skubik explained how spirituality at workplace enhances the employee satisfaction through the feeling of oneness and self-actualisation and the trend of spirituality in the western workplaces.

Dr Zaman Stanizai elaborated the spirituality from Islamic sufism point of view and described the misconception of extremism and spirituality at workplaces. Rabbi Haim Dov Beliak enlightened the diverse view of spirituality in various religions in the business and management. The faculty members, research scholars and students participated in the programme.

Workshop on Cyber Security

A Faculty Development Program (FDP) on ‘Cyber Security and Forensic’ organised by Department of Computer Science and Information Technology, (MANUU), and sponsored by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was held on Wednesday.

While addressing the participants, Prof S M Rahmatullah, Registrar, MANUU and Finance Officer, M G Gunasekhran illustrated the need of cyber security and forensics. They highlighted the importance of conducting faculty development workshops related to Cyber Security and Cyber Forensics for better guidance of students. The programme was conducted under the supervision of Prof Abdul Wahid, Dean School of Technology.