Panel favours state-of-art complex for Telangana Secretariat

Hyderabad: The Cabinet sub-committee constituted to examine the scope for construction of a befitting secretariat complex, ruled out the possibility of making modifications or alterations to the existing facilities on Thursday.

In the report, submitted to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan, the committee strongly recommended that the government may consider construction of new state-of-the-art Secretariat complex complying with the fire safety guidelines and norms of the National Building Code of India (NBC) and Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

The Cabinet sub-committee constituted on June 23 this year in turn constituted a technical committee comprising of the engineers in chiefs of four departments concerned to make recommendations by examining the options of making alterations or additions to the existing structures and facilities to convert it into a befitting secretariat or to go for construction of new Secretariat complex.

The technical committee obtained reports from the director General Disaster response and fire services and the Indian Green Buildings on the status of compliance of fire safety and green building norms in the present secretariat complex premises.

Based on the report submitted by the above organisations and departments concerned and after detailed inspection of the structure, the committee explored the possibility for making existing facilities.

In concurrence with the recommendations of the technical committee, the cabinet panel submitted its final report in the day. Minister for Roads and Buildings, Vemula Prashant Reddy who headed the cabinet panel, the Minister for Excise, V Srinivas Goud and the Minister for SC welfare, Koppula Easwar were among those who submitted the report to the Chief Minister.

