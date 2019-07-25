Panel gives nod to GHMC plan to extend Saaf Hyderabad programme

By | Published: 1:22 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) plans to extend Saaf Hyderabad Shandaar Hyderabad programmes being taken up in association with ASCI and other organisations in all 150 wards of the city.

The Standing Committee, which met here on Thursday, has approved the municipal corporation’s plans and also cleared 15 other proposals presented by the municipal corporation.

Acquisition of 310 properties under road development plan from Shastripuram junction to Falaknuma depot via Vattinagulapally was approved and a nod given to revise the charges being paid to the outsourcing private veterinary doctors for taking up animal birth control operations from Rs 100 to Rs 200.

Meanwhile, MA&UD department issued instructions to all the urban local body officials on ban on the use of single-use plastic items like drinking water in plastic and tetra bottles, plastic glasses for water and juice, plastic or Styrofoam teacups or containers etc, said a press release.

