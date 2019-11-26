Panel set up to study flyovers’ safety: KTR

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said an independent expert committee has been constituted to evaluate safety measures and speed regulation aspects on the Biodiversity flyover and other flyovers in the city.

Based on recommendations made by the committee, the Biodiversity flyover will be opened for traffic, he said.

The committee comprises experts involved in road safety and has been directed to submit the report at the earliest. The flyover has been shut for traffic since Saturday’s ghastly accident, in which a woman was killed and a few others suffered injuries.

Reviewing the ongoing projects being taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) here on Monday, the Minister said special focus should be laid on provision of footpaths for the convenience of pedestrians. Zonal Commissioners were specifically instructed to construct new footpaths covering a minimum distance of 10 km in their respective zones. Besides providing new footpaths and walkways, new roads covering 10 km should be laid in each zone, he told the officials.

100 new FoBs

Instructions were issued to set up a special dashboard and update the status of all the works being executed by the engineering wing of the Municipal Corporation.

The Minister said permission was accorded for construction of 100 foot overbridges across the city and directed the officials to expedite the works and bring the structures into operation at the earliest. Emphasis should be on completing the works pertaining to construction of bus bays and bus shelters in the city, he said, directing the officials not to compromise on sanitation in the city.

“Night sweeping activity should be taken up extensively across the city,” Rao said to officials. The Minister complimented them for response for the recent special drive for collecting discarded materials from households and the launch of the Intensive Ward Wise programme’s pilot project in Mehdipatnam.

Meanwhile, the expert committee members inspected the Biodiversity flyover on Monday afternoon and a few members also drove their vehicles on the structure. They are studying all aspects pertaining to safety and speed control mechanisms on the structure, officials said.

