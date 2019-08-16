Panel shape up plan for GHMC open gyms

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: To provide an impetus to its plans of setting up more open gyms in city parks, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has constituted a special committee.

The civic body has already set up open gyms in some of the busy parks which quickly gained patronage following which fresh plans were drawn up to create 38 more similar facilities at an estimated cost of Rs 2.80 crore.

However, the initial efforts hit hurdles and the tenders floated by the GHMC did not get the anticipated response.

Depending on the size and availability of open space in the parks, different gym equipment have been proposed. In all, 617 items, including leg stretch, shoulder fly, rower, leg curl, chest pull etc., are to be installed in area parks for local people to use them.

The tepid response to the tenders for new facilities, GHMC officials said, was due to the stringent norms prescribed, designs, requirement of equipment and cost factors.

The issue of delays in setting up of gyms at more parks also came up for discussion during the GHMC general body meeting last week.

GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore told the corporators that all measures were being taken to set up the open gyms at the earliest and to expedite the process, a special committee was constituted to frame specifications for standards to be followed in installing the equipment at 38 proposed gyms.

The committee comprises GHMC Chief Engineer (Housing), Director of Sports, Chief Engineer (Maintenance), Chief Engineer (Projects), Director (Urban Bio-Diversity) and Superintending Engineer from Quality Control. It is entrusted with the responsibility of preparing the document for floating zone-wise tenders. For open gyms, which are to be set up under Corporate Social Responsibility, the agency that bids successfully has to maintain the standards and quality of equipment as prescribed by the committee.

The committee also has to suggest measures for repairs and renovations of the existing six open gyms in GHMC. In addition to these, the committee will have to frame guidelines for standards to be maintained in installing the equipment for children’s play areas in various parks in the city.

The GHMC has also decided to approach the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) to finalise the standards for equipment. “We will be seeking their guidance in design of the equipment, technical aspects like gauge of the rods etc. Once these guidelines are ready, works will be executed,” said a member of the committee.

Maintenance a big challenge

All is not well with the maintenance of open gyms set up by the GHMC in different parks. Complaints are coming in over poor maintenance at some of the open gyms, lack of monitoring and also security issues. Though these facilities have great demand, maintenance of the equipment is turning out to be a challenge.

At some parks, miscreants have stolen some equipment or damaged them. In absence of effective security, instances of equipment being cut using hacksaw blades and taken away too were reported. At a few parks, overuse by more than the prescribed number of persons at the same time also resulted in damage to the equipment.

Though instructions have been issued to Deputy Commissioners to inspect the open gyms in their respective areas and replace the damaged equipment with new ones, the exercise is yet to be taken up in some places.

Taking a cue from New Delhi, the GHMC had set up six open gyms in 2017 with a budget of Rs 65 lakh. These are operational at A S Rao Nagar Park, Imlibun Park, Krishna Kant Park, Indira Park, Gulmohar Park (Serilingampally) and Nehru Nagar Park (West Marredpally). Recently, the corporation decided to shift the maintenance of the open gyms from its engineering section to the urban bio-diversity wing.

