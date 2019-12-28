Panel submits final staff allocation for Telangana, AP discoms

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: The Justice DM Dharmadhikari committee confirmed the allocation of 655 employees to Andhra Pradesh out of the 1,157 relieved by the Telangana power utilities after the State bifurcation.

The one-man committee was appointed by the Supreme Court to resolve the issue of staff allocation between the power utilities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In his final report submitted to the Supreme Court, Dharmadhikari not only allocated 613 employees who opted for AP, but also ordered the surrender of 42 others who did not opt for it to that State’s cadre. The committee allocated 502 employees who opted for Telangana, according to the order and the heads of the power utilities of the two States.

The committee, while ordering the allocation of 242 self-relieved employees to Telangana, made no mention of the 256 applicants who opted for Telangana from AP. But, they are not part of the 1,157 employees who were relieved and sought reinstatement.

“The final order was couriered by Justice Dharmadhikari to the Supreme Court on Thursday. While the Telangana power utility companies were benevolent and agreed to the allocation, AP’s were adamant during the conclusion of hearing on December 15. Now, the issue is closed and we are glad that the final order didn’t include the 256 employees who wished to join Telangana utilities,” P Ratnakar Rao, president of Telangana State Power Engineers Association (TSPEA), told Telangana Today.

On December 15, in a memo issued by the committee after deliberations for two days, it was mentioned that the Telangana side was willing to accommodate 50 per cent of the 256 employees who opted to work in the State, if AP was willing to absorb 613 out of the 1,157 employees. But, the AP side did not did not accept the offer, the memo said.

