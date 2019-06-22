Panel to look into redeployment of KTPS (O&M) workforce

By | Published: 8:36 pm

Paloncha (Kothagudem): TSGENCO Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) D Prabhakar Rao constituted a five-member committee to look into the redeployment of the workforce serving at KTPS (O&M).

In an order issued by the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited, the CMD said all the 1 to 8 units (4x60MW+4×120 MW) of the plant with 720 MW capacity have to be retired following the directions from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The Union Ministry had granted environmental clearance to Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) 7th stage with a precondition that the KTPS (O&M) units must be phased out latest by 2019. The GENCO Board had accorded permission for the retirement of the power plant on environmental and techno-economic reasons, he noted.

In view of this, the existing employees working in all cadres (including artisans) would have to be redeployed to other power stations and a skeleton staff should be retained so as to look after dismantling and switchyard maintenance, Prabhakar Rao said.

The GENCO Board approved the constitution of a committee to frame guidelines for the redeployment of employees. Hence a five-member committee was formed. The Chief Engineer/Generation would be the member-convener of the panel, he added.

