Panel to study Polavaram impact on Telangana

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: The principal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in New Delhi on Thursday ordered setting up of a committee to study the impact of inundation to Telangana due to the Polavaram project being built in AP. The orders came in the light of a petition filed by Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy of the BJP. The committee will consist of members from the Central Pollution Control Board and the Department of Environment of the Union government.

