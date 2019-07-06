Panels to look into Adilabad forest land issue

By | Published: 10:24 pm

Adilabad: Three-member coordination committees, comprising an Inspector of Police, Forest Range Officer and Mandal Revenue Officer, would be formed to address the forest land issue, Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier and District Forest Officer Dr B Prabhakar said.

The two officials conducted a marathon meeting with officials of their departments to find out solutions to the issue and planned to chalk out an action plan to resolve the tangle, in the wake of the Sarsala incident, here on Saturday.

Warrier and Prabhakar initially identified critical villages, which register conflicts between users of forest lands and authorities of the Forest Department. They said 23 habitations of Indervelli, Narnoor, Neradigonda, Sirikonda, Bhela and Gudihathnoor mandals were facing clashes. Some were encroaching forest lands for farming and the others were building huts in the wild, they said.

Some of the habitations included Kosaipet, Kothaguda, Khandala (Indervelli mandal); Chorgaon, Umri and Boddiguda (Narnoor mandal); Vagdhari and Addala Thimmapur (Neradgigonda mandal); Kannapur (Sirikonda mandal); Masala, Depaiguda and Rampur (Bhela mandal); and Shanthapur (Gugihathnoor mandal). Dwellers of these villages reportedly were felling trees and various crops.

The heads of the Police and Forest departments opined that the officials should sincerely resolve the forest land issue. A slew of measures were being taken by the police for avoiding the conflicts. As part of this, coordination committees were going to be constituted. Recommendations of the committees would be followed to provide a solution to the tangles. The committees would submit reports to the district authorities every week, Warrier said.

The IPS officer cautioned that stern action would be taken against those who disturbed law and order. He also said police personnel would always be accessible to civilians and advised the public to contact him on his phone to report their grievances. Prabhakar credited the Police Department for curbing teakwood smuggling.

Villagers stop plantation on forest land, taken into custody

Yellandu (Kothagudem): Tension prevailed at Vampugudem village in Yellandu mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Saturday as villagers tried to stop Forest Department personnel from planting saplings on forest land.

According to the forest officials, the plantation was taken up as part of the ongoing afforestation drive on about 25 hectares of forest land under the Komararam range. That’s when around 70 villagers, both men and women, reached the spot and objected.

Some of them lay down in front of tractors, which the forest personnel used to plough the land, while some entered into heated arguments with the personnel. Nearly 25 villagers were taken into custody with the help of police, who were present at the spot. They were taken to the Yellandu police station where a case under relevant sections was booked against them.

Kothagudem District Forest Officer S Rambabu said the villagers were causing trouble in taking up plantation at Vampugudem village since 2014 and were trying to encroach upon the forest land. Plantation done in 2019 was damaged by them. A Forest Section Officer suffered minor injury while trying to control the villagers. FDO Anil Kumar, FRO Ravi Kiran and Yellandu CI Venuchander were present along with 15 armed police personnel and 60 forest personnel.

Political JAC leader Vasam Ramakrishna and Tudum Debba leader Esam Narasimha Rao reached the village and got into heated arguments with the police. They demanded to release the arrested villagers.

