‘Panga’ will show Jassie Gill in a desi avatar

Punjabi actor-singer Jassie Gill says the society has never cared about the dreams of mothers and his latest Panga made him realise how he never knew what his mother wanted to do in life. The 31-year-old actor stars opposite Kangana Ranaut in the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari-directed film which follows the life of a forgotten kabaddi champion who returns to pursue her dreams.

“When I heard the story, I realised that my mother was also doing the routine work day in and out, without complaining. We never asked her what she wants to do, never asked what her dreams were. This is the story of almost every household,” Jassie said.

The actor landed the role in his second Hindi film, Panga, even before his 2018 Bollywood debut Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi released. “I was offered my second film while I was shooting for the first one. I am happy my work was liked in Happy Phirr…. Coming from the Punjabi industry and getting the love and acceptance in your first film is important. I am glad I got that.”

Panga, also starring Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha, will show him in a different light, Jassie said. “People will get to see me in a different way. I will sign more films after ‘Panga’. It is a romantic film and has a different concept. It is a story set in Uttar Pradesh and you will get to see me in a ‘desi’ avatar,” he added.

Panga is slated to be released on Friday.