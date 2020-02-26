Panic as crocodile gets caught in fishing net in Khammam

By | Published: 9:42 pm

Khammam: It was a jaw-dropping moment for fishermen on Wednesday when they found a crocodile entangled in their fishing net, at a tank near Palair reservoir in Kusumanchi mandal here.

According to sources, Gangaraboina Venkanna, a fisherman, cast his fishing net in the tank and thought he was about to draw a substantial catch as the net felt heavy. But, he was shocked to find a crocodile in the net, and immediately called other fishermen for help.

They brought the reptile ashore and informed forest officials about the 70-kg ‘catch’. Forest Range Officer Raju Naik visited the spot and made arrangements to release the crocodile in the Palair reservoir.

But, the fishermen opposed the officials’ decision because the reservoir was their source of livelihood. They entered into an argument with the forest personnel, stating that they venture into the reservoir to fish every day and the crocodile could be a threat to their lives.

It required a lot of convincing by Naik that crocodiles live on fish and not humans before the fishermen agreed to let go of the creature.

