Panthangi toll plaza witnesses heavy traffic ahead of Sankranthi

By | Published: 10:10 am 11:02 am

Yadadri-Bhongir: Vehicles have piled up at Panthangi toll plaza near Choutuppal on National Highway 65( Hyderabad-Vijayawada) as the people from Hyderabad and surrounding areas heading towards different destinations particularly in Andhra Pradesh State.

The two-kilometer long traffic jam occurred Panthangati toll plaza in the morning hours as it was witnessed a rush of vehicles from 5 am to 9 am on Saturday. Out of 16 counters at the toll plaza, 9 toll gates were allocated to vehicles going towards Vijayawada and Guntur. Among them, five toll counters were dedicated for vehicles having FASTag and nine counters were allocated for non-FASTag vehicles. The vehicles going towards Vijayawada and Guntur from Hyderabad must cross Panthangai toll plaza.

The movement of the vehicle was slow at the toll plaza at all the counters including FASTag lanes, which has caused traffic jam.

The authorities of toll plaza and police were expecting that rush of vehicles at the toll plaza would increase in multiple on Saturday night and Sunday morning hours and taken up necessary measures for smooth flow of the traffic.

But, no traffic jam was taken place at Korlaphad toll plaza and Madgulapally toll plaza in Nalgonda district.

