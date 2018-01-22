Paprika pulls off a win in Hyderabad feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 7:40 pm

Hyderabad: The L.V.R.Deshmukh-trained Paprika, with Akshay Kumar in the saddle, pulled off a win in the upper division of The R.C.T.C. Plate 1200 metres, the feature event of the Malakpet racecourse, held here on Monday.

Results:

1. Super Dart (1), Wings Of Eagles (2), Long Range (3), Surprise Gift (4). W-Rs.-8, SHP-Rs. 19, P-Rs.6, 7, F-Rs. 36, Q-Rs. 26, T-Rs. 724 (88).

2. Royal Dynamite (1), Dream Girl (2), Palisades Park (3), Negress Pearl (4). W-Rs.-22, SHP-Rs. 23, P-Rs.8, 10, 8, F-Rs. 113, Q-Rs. 43, T-Rs. 310 (233).

3. Exclusive Shanghai (1), Rapid Fire (2), Alexanderthegreat (3), Secretary (4). Withdrawn: The Special One & Running Fire. W-Rs.-55, SHP-Rs. 16, P-Rs. 9, 7, 5, F-Rs. 394, Q-Rs. 129, T-Rs. 598 (149).

4. Paprika (1), Kalinda (2), Green Image (3), Vallee Sceptre (4). W-Rs.-33, SHP-Rs. 147, P-Rs.12, 30, 15, F-Rs. 892, Q-Rs. 504, T-Rs. 12,891 (5).

5.Vallee Bloomer (1), Exclusive Symbol (2), Lord Gift (3), Soaring Sensex (4). W-Rs.-215, SHP-Rs. 56, P-Rs.34, 18, 11, F-Rs. 4,863, Q-Rs. 1,864, T-Rs. 1,04,592 (1).

6. Dancing Leaf (1), Pentagon (2), Aragonda Princess (3), Commanding Boy (4). W-Rs.-33, SHP-Rs. 19, P-Rs.9, 7, 7, F-Rs. 114, Q-Rs. 52, T-Rs. 532 (24).

7. Platinum (1), Undu Undu Undu (2), Symbol Of Gold (3), Cash Landing (4). W-Rs.-18, SHP-Rs.30, P-Rs.7, 10, 14, F-Rs. 183, Q-Rs. 109, T-Rs. 1,364 (72).

8. Charlie Brown (1), Good Taste (2), Mountain Of Light (3), Carnival Express (4). Withdrawn: Invasion. W-Rs.74, SHP-Rs.34, P-Rs.20, 12, 40, F-Rs. 1,324 Q-Rs. 455, T-Rs. 14,548 (9).

Jackpot: 30% Rs. 39,129/-(Winning tickets 4). Jackpot: 70% Rs. 3,65,209/-(C/o).

1st Treble: Paid Rs. 413/-(Winning tickets 122). 2nd Treble: Paid Rs. 11,385/-(Winning tickets 4). 3rd Treble: Paid Rs. 3,839/-(Winning Tickets 36).