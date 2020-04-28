Paradigm shift in online education in lockdown times

By | Anil Rachamalla | Published: 12:11 am

Online lessons are helping educational institutions across India beat the Covid-19 lockdown and catch up with the academic schedule.

On the other hand, Internet ethics and digital wellness have raised alarm about the potential dangers of internet exposure to young children who are at the risk of “online sexual exploitation and grooming”. Some also express fear that the digital shift may alienate economically disadvantaged students who don’t have access to digital classes.

Indian scenario of online education

India’s online education market is set to reach $1.96 billion with around 9.6 million users by 2021, compared with $247-million market and 1.6 million users in 2016.

The main components of online education would be

(a) Re-skilling and online certifications (Skill enhancement certifications i.e. PMP, ITIL)

(b) Primary & secondary supplemental education (Supplement to school learning i.e. Byju’s App)

(c) Test preparation (Competitive exams i.e. GRE, TOEFL)

(d) Higher education (Distance Education Programmes)

(e) Language & Casual Learning (Non-academic subjects like English or Vedic Maths)

What India’s online students say

a) Convenience, flexibility with commencement dates and variety of study material are key motivational factors to adopt the online channel

b) Peers and internet search top sources of brand awareness

c) Quality of course content top reason for selecting a specific brand

d) Prefer laptops to mobile phones for accessing course content

A few government initiatives

a) SWAYAM — Best-in-class instructors empower students and working-class professional with knowledge and skills

b) NEAT — an initiative by AICTE based on the PPP model to enhance employability skill among students, in collaboration with Education Technology Companies

c) e-PG Pathashala — provides e-content containing modules on social science, arts, fine arts, natural and mathematical science

d) CEC-UGC YouTube channel, Vidwan — A database of experts who provide information to peers and prospective collaborators

e) National Digital Library (NDL) — A repository of learning resources with the single-window facility. Many noteworthy initiatives like Spoken Tutorial have been taken up

f) FOSSEE (Free/Libre and Open Source Software for Education) — Promotes the use of FLOSS tools in academia and research

g) e-Yantra Symposium (eYS) — an annual event at IIT-Bombay to bring together colleges which have set up robotics labs through e-Yantra Lab Setup Initiative (eLSI) and many other initiatives

A few other initiatives

a) MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses) — For non-technology courses aimed at teachers and up-skilling employees

b) PMP, ITIL — a streamlined and easy-to-use tool that helps teachers manage courseware

A few webinar tools

a) ezTalks Webinar — https://www.eztalks.com/

b) Zoom — https://zoom.us/

c) Zoho — https://www.zoho.com/meeting/

d) GoToWebinar — https://www.gotomeeting.com/en-in/webinar

e) Skype — https://www.skype.com/en/

f) Click Meeting — https://clickmeeting.com/

g) Livestorm — https://livestorm.co/

h) Webinars On Air — https://www.webinarsonair.com/lp/powerful-webinar-software/

i) Demio — https://demio.com/

j) Ever Webinar — https://home.everwebinar.com/index?r_done=1

k) Adobe Connect — https://www.adobe.com/products/adobeconnect/meetings.html

l) Dacast — https://www.dacast.com/

m) Big Marker Webinars — https://www.bigmarker.com/

n) Webex — https://www.webex.co.in/

o) Get Response — https://www.getresponse.com/

p) Click Meeting — https://clickmeeting.com/

q) Webinar Ninja — https://webinarninja.com/

r) Easy Webinar — https://easywebinar.com/

s) Google Meets — https://meet.google.com

t) Live Stream — https://livestream.com/

u) Any Meeting — https://www.anymeeting.com/signup/

Positive side of online education

a) Internet / Smartphone Penetration

Online education requires only a laptop or a smartphone with an internet connection, students can learn anywhere at any time.

b) No need to visit college

This helps working professionals pursue new courses during weekends without giving up their jobs.

c) Affordable UG & PG courses

Online education is much more cost-effective than doing a regular on-campus degree without spending a fortune on college fee.

d) Methodology

In traditional education, everyone is taught together and everyone may not follow at the same level. In online mode, course materials are provided beforehand, students learn it by taking their own time, and they can repeat sessions any number of times.

e) Time-saving

Students can clarify their doubts through live chats or forums in their free time. Can take mock tests and also enrol themselves for online examinations when they are free.

f) Acceptance

Online degrees are accepted by many companies and employers in India as long as they are accredited and approved by Distance Education Council (DEC) of India.

g) Anytime Examination

Students can take up online exams with the help of Prometric, Pearson VUE and EdCIL India testing centres, where they undergo a stringent procedure, including biometric scan. The entire testing process is recorded oncamera. GRE & TOEFL are held across the globe in such testing centres.

Negative side

a) Distraction

Students can easily lose track of their studies since there are no face-to-face lectures and classmates to remind you about assignments.

b) Fake online courses

Many universities offer online courses without the accreditation of any educational authority (fake universities)

c) Practicals

Cannot do labs/workshops required for many of the technical programmes.

d) Professional networking

Also in courses like MBA, you miss the chances of professional networking and overseas experience

e) Discipline

The bottlenecks of online learning are the completion rate. What if a student does not have discipline and cannot self-monitor? Then the course fails its purpose.

f) Affordability

Many children from poor families studying in government and municipal schools are staring at disruptions in their studies without access to mobiles, internet and laptops or desktops, even as privileged students from private schools are taking online classes amid the lockdown.

– Anil Rachamalla, End Now Foundation