Parari, a complete family entertainer: Suman

Young actor Yogeshwar is being introduced as a hero in the upcoming movie Parari. ‘Run For Fun’ is its tagline. The movie’s audio launch was held in Hyderabad. Actor Athidi is the female lead. Sai Sivaji is directing the movie while GVV Giri is producing the movie under the banner Sri Shankara Arts and Prathyusha is presenting it.

Senior actor Suman attended the event as the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Giri tried to produce my 100th movie but he could not pursue due to various reasons. Later, he came to me and said he would like to launch his son Yogeshwar in Telugu cinema industry. I thought it is my responsibility to help him. We roped in Garuda Vega Anji and fightmaster Nandu who brought good output in fight sequences. Music director Mahith’s work is another highlight for Parari. We took all possible care to bring out best from Yogeshwar. Parari is going to be a complete family entertainer.”

Raj Kandukuri, who has attended the event, praised Yogeshwar for dance moves in the movie. Director Relangi Narasimha Rao said, “Going by the looks, Parari doesn’t give any impression of a small budget flick. Yogeshwar has a charm in his name too. I wish producer Giri would frequently produce Telugu movies in future.”

Producer Giri said, “Nowhere, I tried to put restrictions when it comes to spending money on sets. I gave a complete free hand to filmmaker Sai Sivaji in bringing out the project. Actor Suman is my favourite celebrity. However, I am so impressed with my son Yogeshwar’s talent and work.”