Parents cry foul as 21 year old dies at a church in Mancherial

Mancherial: “My son is aged 21. None should meet his fate. Like me, many mothers are being duped here,” Girishitti Mangamma alleged as she wailed for losing her son at a church which she believed would cure him of chronic fever, in Somagudem village in this district.

Her son Rajesh aged 21 years was suffering from fever and was not cured in hospitals. And out of blind faith, he was brought to the church, a holy place as believed by many devotees, in the hope of a cure, but Rajesh passed away on Saturday.

This heart rending incident took place in church in Somagudam village in Kasipet mandal.

A native of Maddirala in Suryapet district, she Went to the church expecting her ailing son would be recovered, four days back. To her shock, he died at the religious centre after his medical condition got deteriorated.

Carrying the body, Mangamma and her relatives staged a protest in front of the church. They alleged that organisers assured to admit Rajesh into a hospital, but did not do so. “The organisers played a drama as if they were providing medical services by shifting him hither to thither in the sacred place. We realized it and rushed my son to a government hospital. Doctors said he was brought dead,” she charged.

Kasipet police said that a case was registered against the organisers following a complaint received from Mangamma. Investigations began into the incident. Post-mortem of the body was performed at a government hospital in Bellampalli on Sunday.

Locals said that a large number devotees, belonging to several part of not only erstwhile Adilabad, but also neighboring districts of Telangana, visit the church located on Mancherial-Bellampalli road as the organisers reportedly claim to heal several diseases immediately at the holy place by conducting mass prayers every week. Sources said that the organisers would give some herbs, packed in a tiny box, to a patient for treating an ailment.

They alleged that the organisers were fleecing the gullible devotees under the pretext of healing ailments, which are treated by professional doctors. They suggest the public not to fall pray for unscientific methods of medication. They demand authorities concerned to take action against the organisers for deceiving innocent devotees under the guise of treatment.

