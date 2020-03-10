Parent’s guide to check cyberbullying

By | Anil Rachamalla | Published: 12:59 am

Cyberbullying has become prevalent after the internet revolution. Bullying is bullying, irrespective of age it’s been in society and no parent wishes to learn that their child is being bullied, be it physically, mentally or in the virtual world.

Here is a proactive guide for any parent; it’s simple and jargon-free to enable you to become a cyber safety smart parent.

The Guide

Communication is the utmost important part; parents should openly and frequently discuss bullying with their child. The integrity of one’s child is an important factor, by good communication you can understand if something untoward is going with your child.

In the coming articles, we shall discuss more on different types of parenting and how each of these parents can practice to be a perfect cyber parent.

Devices

The use of a Smartphone, Desktop Computer, Laptop or iPad will be done on a network within the home. We have to understand whether the network is securely conﬁgured?

The parent should have full admin rights and they shall conﬁgure their children’s device

• Set time limits using Screen Time agreement (Both Smartphone and Internet – Screen Time Agreements)

• Set parental control on media, games & applications.

Managing your child’s requests/expectation

•You can have daily / weekly reports on their activity. Here you’ll be advised of

• Screen Time App – If it’s an IOS device

• Digital Wellbeing App – If it’s an Android device

• You can also use paid Child Monitoring Apps i.e. Net Nanny, Teen Angles, Weird Safety, Activity Logger, Spector Soft, eBlaster & Spy Agent

• One App that is mandated for any Parent having teens/adolescents is “ReThink Words”: It provides an important opportunity for adolescents to change their minds and not post hurtful messages online

You can also keep an eye on their purchases by

• Adding money to your child’s bank account.

• Removing options from payment accounts.

• An overview of what they purchased

Symptoms

Is your child a victim of bullying?

When a child is being bullied it’s hard for them to open up. Significant signs that you’d be on the lookout for are

• Losing track of time whenever he/she is in front of the computer

• Get cracking when they are interfered with their online session (meals time, study time and likewise).

• The children face difficulty in completing the task and keeps it piling up

• Child isolates himself from other people

• The child becomes defensive over excessive use of the internet

• Obsessively checking of mobile to see if there are any messages

When your child comes to you of being bullied, things you could do to address the situation are

• Speak to your child’s teacher

• Don’t support your child to fight back.

• Don’t support your child to be more security mindful with their gadgets

• Speak with the psychiatrist, police and get advice.

• Speak with the bully’s parents which is key to closure of the situation

When your child is a bully!

In the norm of things, no parent wishes to find out that their child is a bully. Parents of a bully are the best resource for no conflict resolution.

• They’re a bad loser always

• Likes to be aggressive

• Likes to be a hero most of the time

• Lacking in empathy & compassion

• Always like to be in charge of things at home or in the school

• Fights with their siblings

How could a parent of a bully, can stop further bullying?

• Do treat seriously, this won’t be a passing phase & probably there will be other victims

• Have open discussions with your child and make it a continual process

• Help your child to build empathy

• Discuss the situation with the teachers of the bully, gain their guidance and support for a closure

• Ask why are they doing this

• Be patient, don’t add fuel to the fire!

Parental Onus

As a parent, you need to take the onus and take a key role, prevention and stopping which is the key factor. So, the parent could do:

• Always be positive when giving feedback when they do well, in turn, this builds their self-esteem

• Give them self conﬁdance to stand-up for what they believe in

• Teach resolution without any violence

• Discuss their day, the positives & negatives

• Don’t mock others in front of your children

Openly discussing with your child, being open and upfront, not hiding anything. All they have to do is ask and this will give them confidence and build their self-esteem. Trust should be built and this is critical.

