Parents in Hyderabad to ‘wait and watch’ after schools reopen

Hyderabad: In view of Covid-19 pandemic, many parents in Hyderabad are apprehensive of sending their children to schools immediately on their reopening for the next academic year.

In a survey conducted by ParentCircle, a parenting platform, 53 per cent of parents in Hyderabad responded saying they will monitor for a month after schools reopen before sending their children to school. The survey revealed that 22 per cent parents in the city wanted to avoid sending their children to school for at least six months and 18 percent were considering home-schooling as an option.

“We are not ready to send children to school as soon as it reopens as we are not confident on the safety measures that shall be taken by the schools. As children are more vulnerable to get infected, we shall send them only after we get confidence on the safety measures,” K Venkat Sainath, joint secretary, Hyderabad Schools Parents Association, said.

The nationwide survey which had 12,000 respondents covered areas of a child’s life including schooling, playing with other children, birthday parties, visit to malls, movies, and restaurants, activity classes, sports and fitness, public transport and vacation. Of the total respondents from across major cities, 92 per cent parents were unwilling to send their child to school immediately upon reopening.

In other areas of the survey, 58 per cent parents in Hyderabad said they will not send their children to birthday parties in 2020 and 41 per cent are willing to send if safety and physical distancing measures are firmly in place.

Similarly, 84 per cent are not planning to visit any restaurant for at least three months after the lockdown, 54 per cent said no to malls and movies for the remainder of 2020. Only 0.21 percent are okay going to malls and movies as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

As per the survey, 58 per cent felt travelling for a family vacation is too risky in the near future. Likewise, 39 per cent felt public transport will be too risky for a considerable period.

Similarly, 45 per cent responded with no to sport activities for the next six months, 26 per cent said yes to individual sports and 22 per cent were unable to decide. Seventy-two per cent children wanted to do a namaste instead of shaking hands, the survey revealed.

Commenting on the survey, ParentCircle Founder & Managing Director Nalina Ramalakshmi pointed out that an overwhelming majority of parents were worried and unsure and added, “parents need assurance that their children will be safe in school, group activities and other public places. They would prefer their children stay home and be safe, rather than take any risks by letting them venture out till the Covid-19 crisis blows over.”

