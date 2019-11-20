Parents’ support vital for students: Sabitha Indra Reddy

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday urged teachers and parents to focus and take special care of Intermediate students who experience a lot of physical, mental and hormonal changes, and provide them with adequate support.

Taking part in the Student Counsellors Training Programme organised by Board of Intermediate Education at Sarojini Naidu Vanita Maha Vidyalaya, Nampally on Tuesday, she recalled her experiences while completing Intermediate at Vanita Maha Vidyalaya.

“I appreciate the officials for organising such an event aimed at saving young lives. Similar programme must be organised at all private and corporate colleges as most of the suicide attempts were being reported from such institutions,” the Minister said.

To curb student suicides, the Directorate of Intermediate Education identified 404 junior lecturers as Student Counsellors in many government junior colleges in the State. The identified counsellors are undergoing a two-day training programme to curb suicidal tendencies among students.

“The upcoming Intermediate Public Examinations 2020 should be free from suicides. At the end of this training programme, all the counsellors will be provided do’s and don’ts list that will guide them in their counselling work,” said Commissioner and Secretary, Intermediate Education, Syed Omer Jaleel.

Secretary, Education Department, B Janardhan Reddy said that both stress and pressure were inevitable in life and students must be given tools to handle them.

The training programme for counsellors feature noted personalities including Dr C Veerender, Dr Yandamoori Veerendranath, Gampa Nageshwar Rao and Dr K Niranjan Reddy. The Meditation and Heartfulness sessions will be taken by Dr Parvi Plavi, Nalini Jayanthi and Sangeetha.

