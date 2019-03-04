Parents told to trust their kid’s talent

By | Published: 11:38 pm

Warangal Urban: Personality development trainer and psychologist Muralidhar Dasyapu said parents should first believe in their kids’ talent as the trust would help them tread the right path and grow in career.

He said children learn values from elders and asked the parents to be their role models by practicing good values. He was addressing parents at the inaugural function of two-day Annual Cultural Day celebrations organised by the Children’s Montessori School (CMS), here on Saturday.

A former Sergeant in Indian Air Force (IAF) Muralidhar said, “Parents must manage anger and emotions while dealing with kids, so that they don’t create a negavtive impact on their children.” He suggested the parents not to pressurise children from primary school level to score high marks as marks are not the only criteria to become successful in life.

“Children should also take active part in co-curricular activities. Parents should encourage children to help others as this practice would help them become better human beings,” he added.

Correspondent of the School, A Ashok Reddy urged the parents not to argue with teachers in front of children as it would demoralise the teachers and may result in students not respecting their teachers. The cultural performances of the students including that of LKG students enthralled the audience. Principal A Sulochana, teachers Sudha, Suamana and others also spoke at the programme.