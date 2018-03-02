‘Pari’ my wife’s best work ever: Virat Kohli lauds Anushka

Directed by debutant Prosit Roy, 'Pari' is jointly produced by Anushka's Clean Slate Films and KriArj Entertainment.

By Author   |   Published: 2nd Mar 2018   3:15 pm
Anushka Sharma look in 'Pari'.
Actress Anushka Sharma in 'Pari'.

Mumbai: Star cricketer Virat Kohli has showered praise on his actress-wife Anushka Sharma’s work in her latest release ‘Pari’. He has vouched for it as her best work.

“Watched ‘Pari’ last night. Has to be my Wife’s best work ever! One of the best films I’ve seen in a long time. Got quite scared, but so very proud of you Anushka Sharma,” Kohli tweeted on Friday.

Directed by debutant Prosit Roy, the horror film is jointly produced by Anushka’s Clean Slate Films and KriArj Entertainment.

This is Anushka Sharma’s third project as a producer after ‘NH10’ and ‘Phillauri’.

‘Pari’, which released on Friday, also stars Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee.


Find your dream life partner on Telugu Matrimony - Register FREE!