Parineeti Chopra channels her inner Harry Potter

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra was in a mood for magic as she channelled her inner Harry Potter spirit. “Like a good Muggle” — Parineeti took to Instagram, where she shared a boomerang video of herself in a robe and holding a wand.

“Anyone who knows me knows I am a Harry Potter fan (obsessed would not be an exaggeration). So I went to Universal, wore his robes and bought a wand. Like a good Muggle,” she captioned the clip.

Parineeti was visiting the Universal Studios in Hollywood, where she took the picture which currently has over 683K likes on the photo-sharing website. Harry Potter fantasy drama is written by author J.K. Rowling.

The novels chronicle the lives of a young wizard — Harry Potter, and his friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley — all of whom are students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Actor Daniel Radcliffe shot to global fame essaying the titular character through the eight films franchise.

On work front Parineeti will be next seen in Saina Nehwal’s biopic. She herself is doing all the scenes of the sport. According to sources, there will be no body doubles to play the game for Parineeti. Parineeti will do all the badminton scenes herself. No duplicates. Director Amole Gupte wants the game to look authentic. Parineeti must look convincing on the badminton court or the film will fall flat.