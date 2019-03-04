Paris Hilton has no time for love

By | Published: 11:26 am

Los Angeles: Socialite Paris Hilton says she does not have time for love right now as she is too busy to find a man and settle down.

The 38-year-old broke off her engagement to actor Chris Zylka in November last year, 11 months after he popped the question.

“I don’t have time for love right now. I hardly have time for myself. I am constantly travelling over 250 days a year, never home hardly, just focusing on myself, my business and my friends,” Hilton told mirror.co.uk.

“There is always a lot of guys everywhere, always. When I am ready, the most ­important thing is loyalty, someone who is your best friend and who you can trust and who loves you for you. When you know you know. But I don’t know yet.”