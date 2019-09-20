Paris showgirls ride out feminist wave with fitness tips

By | Published: 8:33 pm

How can Paris cabarets, with their near-identical lines of statuesque, scantily-clad showgirls and cancan dancers, adapt in the age of #MeToo? With yoga, body positive imagery and a new emphasis on what is known as wokeness or being socially aware as well as the athleticism of their performers, it appears.

The Lido club on the Champs Elysees has become the latest to try to give its version of the traditional French cabaret a 21st-century makeover. As the mammy of them all, the Moulin Rouge, approaches its 130th birthday, the Lido has come up with its own ‘boot camp’ exercise programme, with its Bluebell chorus girls and boys sharing their fitness and well-being tips.

The Lido’s younger, edgier rival, Crazy Horse, gave over its stage in June to the ‘bionic artist’ and amputee Viktoria Modesta after firmly rejecting claims that its shows were all about objectifying women.Meanwhile, the smaller Paradis Latin has taken to sending men out topless to flex their muscles, in among its drag acts, cancan dancers and a unicyclist waiter who juggles champagne bottles.

Franco Dragone, the former Cirque du Soleil stalwart who controversially shook up the Lido’s show in 2015, said he wanted to change the whole tone. “I wanted to show that women were not objects, and that the Bluebell Girls were taking power,” insisted the Belgian director.”Even if you are topless for a few numbers, we are high level athletes,” said Alicia, a former ballet dancer, and one of the seven coaches who leads the Lido’s tough daily regime.

“It is really important for us especially in this new show – to show female empowerment. Yes we are topless, but it’s the female form and it’s beautiful and it is to be celebrated. We are powerful and we are strong and we all feel very strong when we perform,” she added. “It’s about confidence. We all really take care of ourselves and I’m very much into yoga, body confidence and feeling good in yourself,” added the dancer.