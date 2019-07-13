Parkal town to get facelift soon: MLA

By | Published: 10:02 pm

Warangal Rural: Stating that the State government is taking all steps for the development of the infrastructure in the municipalities, Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy said that State government had sanctioned Rs 25 crore through the Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Coropration Ltd.

Speaking to the media persons at Parkal on Saturday, he said that they would give high priority to the sanitation and construction of the side drains in the town. “Side drains will be constructed at Dalit colonies, CSI colony and Madaram in the town. Central lighting system will also be set up in several localities in the town.”

“Parks for the elderly and children would be developed with the funds sanctioned to the Parkal municipality. An open gym will also be developed alongside Bhupalpally road in the town,” he said. The MLA also said a swimming pool will also be constructed near Chalivagu pump house in the town.

It may be worth mentioning here that the State government had also sanctioned Rs 18.01 crore for the Wardhannapet municipality.

