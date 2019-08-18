Parliament must get back primacy

By | Published: 19th Aug 2019 12:12 am 9:22 pm

Passage of Bills like RTI, triple talaq, river water disputes, revoking Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu & Kashmir gives every reason to critically analyse the accountability aspect of Parliament deeply.

Parliament completed 60 years of its existence seven years ago. However, over the years, the effectiveness of Parliament as an institution of accountability and supervision is on the decline. The instruments for accountability like motions on the floor, oversight powers and committee system that Parliament can use are being rendered dysfunctional.

Globalisation of the Indian economy has eroded the power of Parliament. International treaties govern much of the decision-making and Parliament does not have a system of effective treaty oversight in place. The decision on these treaties would have already been taken and are unalterable by the time they come to Parliament. Parliamentary oversight on the powers that are being delegated to non-elected institutions is very weak.

Ineffective Institution

Slow legislation process and more powers to executive in the form of ordinances substituting for legislation show the weakness of Parliament. It is increasingly becoming ineffective in providing scrutiny of the executive. Parliament itself has self-abdicated many of its functions. The imperatives of electoral and party politics gave birth to delaying important legislation just for the sake of delay. Parliament is more an oppositional space rather than a forum for genuine debate.

It is debatable as to what extent Parliament could be held responsible for the successes and failures of Indian democracy. Performance of parliamentary democracy is not independent of performance of Parliament. Performance of legislators in a parliamentary system is more an outcome of the influence of the political party to which they belong. The quality of parliamentarians, judged by their qualifications and commitment, seems to be declining. Though current parliamentarians have much higher levels of formal education than in the past, a sizable number has criminal backgrounds. This certainly impacts the functioning of Parliament.

The composition of Parliament in general, and the Lok Sabha in particular, has been a reliable index of the changing political preferences of voters. The social composition of Parliament has changed considerably over the years. From its inception as an elite coterie of British educated lawyers, its members today are drawn from a variety of social strata and occupations. Parliament continues to lag behind in the representation of women. Through quotas, a certain number of seats has been earmarked for historically marginalised groups, Scheduled Castes and Tribes and this has ensured their representation in Parliament.

Declining Oversight

The ‘state of emergency’ that Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared in 1975 was probably one of the most precarious episodes for parliamentary democracy. There is also a general sense that the procedural norms that are the basis of parliamentary practice began to erode, particularly after the mid-70s.

The weakening of political parties, multiplicity of political parties represented in Parliament — from five in the first Lok Sabha to nearly 40 subsequently — as well as the changing nature of constituent services and re-election incentives have all transformed this institution.

The primary objective of Parliament is to enact legislation, although it also has constitutional, financial and governmental powers. It is the sole body that can amend the Constitution. It is also the only body with the power to raise taxes and spend money, including the authority to pass the annual Budget. The failure of the government to ensure the passage of the Budget is automatically a vote of no-confidence. Finally, the Cabinet is collectively responsible to Parliament.

Parliament is the agency through which the government is held accountable. The opposition has the most incentive to use the statutory powers of Parliament to hold the government accountable. The principal reason opposition parties do not scrutinise the day-to-day functioning of the government with any seriousness is because they are weak institutions. The ability of the opposition to function as an independent mechanism of accountability has little to do with the formal rules of Parliament.

There are various types of committees in Parliament, namely standing committees like Committee on Public Accounts, the Committee on Estimates and the Committee on Public Undertakings, and ad hoc committees, which are usually appointed for a specific purpose and can be either select or joint. However, Parliament itself tends to ignore the reports of its committees, which is yet another reason for declining accountability.

Rising Disorders

Legislation in Parliament involves three stages corresponding to three readings of a Bill. A distinction needs to be made between the workings of Parliament as an institution and the processes that go into the making of Parliament itself. The imperatives of raising electoral financing make parliamentarians beholden to special interests and in some cases corrupt them, distort the legislative process and cause a considerable decline in the standing of Parliament. The number of sittings over the years has declined and there is a sharp increase in adjournments as a result of disorderly scenes.

On one hand, it appears that parliamentarians spend most of their time attending to the affairs of their constituents. On the other, parliamentarians seem relatively uninterested or ineffective in utilising grants and policies for the development of their constituencies. This is exemplified by the extraordinary failure of the Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS). It also seems that most MPs and their constituents seem to look upon MPs primarily as distributors of patronage rather than as policymakers.

Under the Constitution, the President can, on the advice of the government and even in the absence of parliamentary legislation, promulgate ordinances to deal with matters that might arise from time to time. The frequent use of presidential ordinances cannot be seen other than as a way of bypassing the need to secure parliamentary approval for important legislation. While parliamentary democracy remains healthy, there are significant institutional challenges facing Parliament and it’s absolutely necessary to overcome them.

(The author is Chief Public Relations Officer to the Chief Minister of Telangana)

