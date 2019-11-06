Parliament’s joint sitting to mark 70 years of adoption of Constitution

By | Published: 4:34 pm

New Delhi: To mark 70 years of the adoption of Indian Constitution, a joint sitting of the both houses of Parliament will be be held on November 26 and is likely to be addressed both by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said on Wednesday.

Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the Rajya Sabha chairman and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also be present and may make intervention on the event, said sources.

Besides the members of both houses of the Parliament, former presidents and prime ministers too are expected to attend the event, which will be held in the Central Hall of the Parliament, they said.

The joint sitting will start on November 26 forenoon and and is likely to last for more than two hours.

The function will be similar to the midnight session of the both houses of Parliament, held in June 2017 to launch the new indirect tax regime GST.

A similar function was also held in 1997, when Parliament celebrated 50 years of Independence by holding a special midnight sitting of the two houses.

The Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India on November 26, 1949 and became effective from 26 January 1950.

It became the country’s fundamental governing document. An original copy of the Constitution is kept in the Parliament library.