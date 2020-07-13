Parlours in pandemic

By | Published: 12:23 am 9:14 pm

The Covid-19 pandemic has change way people look at life. It has even affected our way of living and working. While most people are working from home, there are some who are venturing out with Unlock 2.0 in progress in Hyderabad. Some beauty-conscious people are showing interest in visiting parlours and grooming themselves even if they just stay within the confines of their homes.

The beauty industry, too, is welcoming them by taking safety measures. Take, for instance, Pintu Kala who runs Czers Salon Studio. “I am taking all the precautions while serving my clients. The pandemic changed everything and our business is not like before. We became more conscious of hygiene and are sanitising the salon every day. It was a challenge for us, but all the staff in the salon is taking extra care,” says Pintu, who has three outlets in the city. Arvind Kumar Seela, who is the vice-president of Naturals, says, “Due to Covid-19, we started taking extra care, sanitising our customers’ shoes on their arrival and giving them a Covid kit which has gloves, mask and an apron which covers their entire body. The kit can be discarded after their appointment. It is free if their bill is above Rs 1,000 or else we charge an extra Rs 100 to Rs 150.”

Ranjitha Guvvala, who frequently visits the parlour, says, “Due to the pandemic, I didn’t step out of the house for 2-3 months. I finally stepped out and was a bit worried, but after looking at the saftey measures they are taking, I felt relieved.”

However, the pandemic has led to a decline in customers and people are still thinking twice before stepping into parlours. Even if they do, customers are leaving after getting basic services done. Even top-notch beauty parlourseduced the staff and are working on a rotational basis while maintaining social distance.

