Part 7 of 7 – Talk on ‘Covid-19: The reality’ with experts Ramakant Inani’s, Senior vice-president of Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry, take on ‘Covid-19: The reality’ AddThis Sharing ButtonsShare to FacebookFacebookFacebook Share to TwitterTwitterTwitter Share to LinkedInLinkedInLinkedIn Share to WhatsAppWhatsAppWhatsApp Share to MessengerMessengerMessenger Share to TelegramTelegramTelegram By AuthorTelanganaToday | Published: 20th Jul 2020 6:59 pmPart 7 of 7 – Talk on ‘Covid-19: The reality’ with experts