Parth wins U-14 tennis title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:38 pm

Hyderabad: Parth Mathpal defeated Y Yashas 7-6 to win the boys under-14 tennis title at the Goldslam Sports 10th Junior tennis ranking tournament at the Krishna Swamy Advanced Tennis Academy on Sunday.

Results:

U-8: Sujai Pothula Bt Jagrat Raghav 6-3;

U-10 Boys: Arimilli Nishit bt Devarakonda Abhiram 6-1;

U-10 Girls: Shristi Allam bt Sriyuktha Kamini 6-1;

U-12 Boys: Murali Krishna Ommi bt Srihith Komalla 7-4;

Girls: Yalamanchili Bhavana bt Shristi Allam (7-6)

U-14 Boys: Parth Mathpal bt Y Yashas 7-6.