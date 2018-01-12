VJIM Hyderabad invites participants for ‘CHRYSALIS-2K18’

By | Published: 12:37 am 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management (VJIM), Hyderabad has invited undergraduate and postgraduate students for its annual flagship management and cultural fest ‘CHRYSALIS-2K18’ which will be held on February 2 and 3. Final winners will be awarded with cash prizes.

More details about the event can be had from Faculty Coordinator Poonam Jindal on 95814 44475 and student co-ordinators: Kalem on 90521 23476, Shaily Rangrez on 77025 33047, Tejas on 90401 28181 and Anand on 89784 44528. Students can also follow and contact the organisers on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChrysalisVJIM/