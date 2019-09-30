Participation of public must for village growth: Indrakaran Reddy

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that rural areas can grow only by the participation of public.

He was addressing a meeting held as part of the ongoing 30-day Action Plan for developing villages at Chityal village in Nirmal mandal on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran Reddy underlined the need to have hygienic surroundings to keep diseases away. He stated that everyone should take the responsibility of cleanliness of their surroundings and asserted that participation of public in the programme plays a crucial role in development of a village.

He emphasized on the need to increase greenery and urged the residents to grow plants. During the meeting, the Minister reviewed progress of works being taken up by various departments under the 30-day Action Plan.

Nirmal Tahsildar Anupama Rao, explaining the progress, said that 3,200 saplings were planted and eight dilapidated houses were demolished. She said 140 toilets were constructed and wages worth Rs 33 lakh were created for daily earners in the village.

Earlier, Indrakaran Reddy joined Bathukamma festival celebrations for a while, much to the delight of the rural folk. He was accorded a grand welcome by villagers and was taken to the village in a massive procession. He planted saplings on the premises of a government school following the meeting.

Nirmal Zilla Parishad Koripelli Vijayalaxmi, MPP Rameshwar Reddy, Farmers Agriculture Coordinating Commmiteee chairman K Ramkishan Reddy, District Rural Development Officer Venkateshwarlu, District Panchayat Raj Officer Srinivas, ZP Chief Executive Officer Sudhir, NPDCL Superintendent Engineer Chouhan and Revenue Divisional Officer Prasunamba took part in the programme.

