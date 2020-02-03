Parties, officials gear up for cooperative polls in erstwhile Khammam

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Khammam: Officials as well as political parties are getting ready for the Primary Agricultural Corporative Credit Societies (PACS) elections in erstwhile Khammam district.

The society wise notification for conducting elections on February 15 was issued by the officials on Monday. The officials in both Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem have been organising training programmes for returning officers.

According to Khammam District Cooperative Officer P Rajeswara Sastry there were 76 societies in the district. There were about 1.53 lakh voters. The voters list would be published by election officials locally at societies.

In Bhadradri Kothagudem there were 21 cooperative societies and there were 60,191 voters, informed the District Cooperative Officer Michael Bose. He said the Joint Collector K Venkateswarlu has trained the election staff at a programme at municipal office.

This was the first time elections to PACS were conducted after the creation of separate Telangana. The last election to PACS was held in January 2013. The tenure of the societies bodies ended in January 2018.

The TRS leaders who were in a jubilant mood after winning all five municipalities in erstwhile Khammam have taken the elections in a prestigious manner and have already started efforts to win the elections.

The local MLAs and senior leaders were organising meetings with the society members and the party cadres to chalk out plans to win the elections. Wyra MLA L Ramulu Naik, TRS leader T Madhu and others held a meeting at Wyra to prepare party ranks for the elections

