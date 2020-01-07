Parties spreading false propaganda: Vivek

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Mancherial: Former MP and BJP leader G Vivek on Tuesday said that some political parties were carrying out negative propaganda stating the saffron party was not active in Telangana. He was speaking after members of Congress and other parties joined the BJP at a function here.

Vivek found fault with IT and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao for raising doubts over the existence of BJP, and wondered why K Kavita lost from Nizamabad Parliament constituency in the general elections.

The former MP said that urban areas in the State were not developed as promised by the TRS at the time of polls and added that electors would teach a lesson to the party in the coming civic polls.

Mancherial district BJP president M Malla Reddy, Mancherial Assembly constituency in-charge Verabelli Raghunath Rao, town president Vangapalli Venkateshwar Rao, leaders Peddapalli Purushottam, Tula Anjaneyulu and many others were present.

