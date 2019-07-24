Parties, voters asked to scrutinise electoral rolls in Telangana

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) on Wednesday advised political parties, voters, interested individuals and voluntary organisations to scrutinise the final ward-wise photo electoral rolls of the municipal bodies.

In case of any error with regard to the entries or their conformity with the established ward boundaries, they may submit their claims and suggestions to the Municipal Commissioners or Revenue Divisional Officers concerned.

Accordingly, the Election Commission (EC) directed respective Collectors, District Election Authorities and Electoral Registration Officers to consider the claims and suggestions from the people. They were also asked to carry out corrections in the Assembly constituency electoral rolls as per the provisions of the Representation of Peoples Act and enable the Municipal Commissioners concerned to carry out the same corrections in the ward electoral rolls of the municipal bodies.

The final ward-wise photo electoral rolls of municipal bodies were published on July 16, which are available in the public domain, including the municipal offices and State Election Commission website — tsec.gov.in. These electoral rolls can be updated till when the election notification is issued by the State Election Commission.

