Parts of Hyderabad get light rain, heat comes down a bit

Hyderabad: Bringing a bit of respite from the hot summer, parts of the city received light rainfall during afternoon hours on Tuesday.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, BHEL recorded a rainfall of 6 mm, followed by Khajaguda (5.3 mm) and Serilingampally (0.8 mm) by 2 pm.

Most of the areas witnessed overcast skies in afternoon, which resulted in a drop in day temperatures. The Regional Meteorological Centre had on Monday issued a weather warning stating that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning were very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana on Tuesday. The forecast says that day temperatures are likely to hover below 40 degree Celsius in the next five days across the city.

