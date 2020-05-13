Parts of Hyderabad get rain, temperature comes down

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: Bringing a bit of respite from the hot summer, several parts of the city received light to moderate rainfall along with a drop in day temperatures on Tuesday.

The showers, in fact, brought down the temperatures a bit for the second day on the trot, with the Met Department recording the day’s maximum temperature as 38.5 degree Celsius, which was a drop by one degree from the normal temperature at this time of the season.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Begumpet recorded the highest rainfall of 18.5 mm, followed by Srinagar Colony (15.0 mm), Yousufguda (13.5 mm), Patigadda (11.8 mm) and Ameerpet (11.5 mm) by 5 pm.

According to Met Department officials, a trough has been running over Telangana and under its influence, several parts of the State including Hyderabad is receiving rainfall. “The same weather conditions are very likely to prevail in the next two to three days,” said an official.

Most of the areas witnessed overcast skies in afternoon, which resulted in temperatures dropping below 40 degree Celsius. Among all areas, Musheerabad recorded the maximum temperature at 40 degree Celsius, followed by Madhapur (39.9 degree Celsius), Narayanaguda (39.8 degree Celsius) and Bollaram (39.7 degree Celsius), according to the TSDPS.

Meanwhile, the Met department had forecast thunderstorms at isolated places over Telangana for three days beginning from Thursday, in vew of low pressure areas likely to form in Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea in the next 48 hours.

According to a weather bulletin issued on Tuesday afternoon, the Met office said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds were very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana on Thursday and Friday, while thunderstorms can occur on Saturday over Telangana.

A maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius was recorded on Tuesday at Medak, followed by Khammam (41.2 degrees C), Bhadrachalam (40.8), Ramagundam (40.2), Adilabad (40), Nizamabad (40), Hanamkonda (39), Mahabubnagar (38.9), Hakimpet (37.6), Hyderabad (36.8) and Dundigal (35.9).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .