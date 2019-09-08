Party cadres in Siddipet celebrate Harish Rao’s induction into cabinet

By | Published: 6:45 pm

Siddipet: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to induct six-time MLA from Siddipet Assembly constituency T Harish Rao into his cabinet had the party cadres in the constituency celebrating his return to the government.

As news about the Cabinet expansion broke out on Saturday, Harish Rao’s followers in his Constituency and other parts of the district erupted in joy. Harish Rao, who was elected to State Assembly for a sixth time in a row from Siddipet just as the Chief Minister had done from the same constituency in the six previous elections, became a Cabinet minister for the third time. After the TRS and Congress coalition captured power from the ruling Telugu Desam Party in 2004, Y S Rajashekar Reddy had inducted six TRS leaders including T Harish Rao into his cabinet. He was then the youngest Minister in the Rajashekar Reddy government at the age of 31 years before he became an MLA.

Later, he was given Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and was elected from Siddipet for the first time in a by-election. However, the TRS Ministers quit the cabinet following the directions of TRS Supremo Chandrashekar Rao since the ruling Congress Party at the centre had failed to keep its promise of creating a separate Telangana State.

Party cadres burst crackers and distributed sweets across the constituency to mark his induction into the Cabinet. Municipal Chairman Siddipet Kadavergu Rajanarasu said the constituency will witness further development since their MLA had got an elevation.

