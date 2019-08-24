Parul Sethi is Director of Sales for Novotel Hyderabad Airport

By | Published: 6:20 pm

Novotel Hyderabad Airport has announced the appointment of Parul Sethi as Director-Sales. In her present role, Parul will be leading the corporate and event sales for brand and will be focusing on increasing the business for the property.

She comes with a vast experience of over 13 years in sales and marketing and prior to joining Novotel Hyderabad Airport, she worked at TUI–Integrated Conference and Event Management and also with Novotel Hyderabad Convention Center, Hyderabad Marriott & Convention Centre and Taj Group of Hotels in various leadership roles, the hotel said.

A graduate in Hospitality and Hotel Administration from Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition, Lucknow, she is a district-level basketball player and likes to explore different places.

