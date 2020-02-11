Parul University holds Skill Fest 2020

By | Published: 7:09 pm

Hyderabad: In line with the national vision towards promoting “Skill India” for the purpose of training and preparing students to get work ready, Parul University’s Institute of Medical Sciences and Research took the initiative of organizing a State level platform for student development. Skill based training has maintain a position of great significance within the various fields of medical & paramedical specializations. The graduates passing out from these disciplines commence their work immediately in healthcare organizations at primary, secondary & tertiary levels. In many cases, the students have to deal with lifesaving emergencies and similar critical situations at the workplace. Skill based training & practice makes them significantly confident as team members in dealing with such situations which drastically impacts the outcome of such life threatening endeavors.

Though skill-based training is a routine part of the curriculum in the courses of MBBS, BHMS, BAMS, BPT, Paramedical Sciences & Nursing, Parul University initiative a new innovative approach to this vital concept an annual student festival known as “Skill Fest”. The festival was recently held at the University campus and served the purpose of enhancing the medical skill sets of the the University’s budding doctors and paramedics. This 3-day State level event, featured a a series of relevant skill based workshops met by an extraordinary response and participation from more than 700 medical as well paramedical students form Parul University and other colleges across the state.

The themes of these workshops were precisely selected, focusing on imparting necessary skills to the students in significant areas such as Pediatric & Neonatal Resuscitation, Airway & Bronchoscopy, ECG, Mechanical Ventilation, Basic Radiographic techniques, ABG, X Rays, Cytology in Cancer detection, basics of perfusion science and many more. These workshops were taken various experts and experienced professionals in the related disciplines.

Parul University runs skill-based courses under faculty of medicine in various specializations of Anesthesia & Critical care, Operation theatre technology, Cardiology, Optometry, Medical Laboratory technology, Dialysis technology, Emergency Medical Services, Radiography etc.

Upon their graduation, such skill development platforms help in providing the much needed additional human resources in the field of healthcare. “We always ensure that our education does not only provide concept based learning to the students, but also enriches them with requisite skill and practical based training so that they become confident health care professionals as they graduate and contribute maximally in improving the health care of our country”, said Parul University Dr Geetika Madan Patel, Medical Director. Such skill-based workshops and events act as a boost which enables students to learn multiple skills and additional concepts from leading experts in the respective disciplines.

