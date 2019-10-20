Paso Robles, Nova Scota shine in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:04 am 9:24 pm

Hyderabad: Paso Robles And Nova Scotia worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Saturday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Bombastic (Ritesh) 43, note. Semper Fidelis (Ritesh) 43, worked well. NRI Power (Kuldeep Singh) 45, well in hand. Stormy (Rafique Sk) 47, not extended.

800m:

2y-(Corporate Jungle/Bellezza) (AA Vikrant) & Rare (App) 1-3, 600/46, moved together. Aintree (Ajit Singh) & Sun Dancer (Kunal) 1-1, 600/45, moved together. Green Turf (App) 1-2, 600/45, not extended. Nayadeep (S Sreekanth) 59, 600/45, looks well. Yogya (App) 1-1, 600/47, moved well. Royal Avenger (RB) 1-3, 600/46.5, handy. Curcumin (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Rutilant (Gaddam) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Gazebo (Nakhat Singh) 59, 600/45, shaped well. Titus (App) & Shaquille (Rafique Sk) 58, 600/43, pair handy and finished level.

1000m:

Ashwa Raftar (Kunal) & Elimira (Ajit Singh) 1-16, 800/59, 600/44, former finished 2L in front. Royal Valentine (Nakhat Singh) & Spice Up (Bopanna) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair finished level. Unstoppable (App) & Trump Star (Rafique Sk) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/45, former superior. Ayur Shakti (Ritesh) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43, retains form. Promiseofhappiness (App) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, well in hand. That’s My Magic (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/59, 600/43, fit and well. Digger (G Naresh) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, handy.

1200m:

2y-(Saamidd/For Sure) (Ritesh) & Recumbentibus (Gaddam) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former showed out. Negress Princess (App) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, moved well.

1400m:

City Of Wisdom (Rohit Kumar) & Dillon (Khurshad Alam) 1-46, 1200/1-30, 1000/1-16, 800/59, 600/46, a notable pair. Paso Robles (Ajit Singh) & Nova Scotia (R Ajinkya) 1-47, 1200/1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, a fit pair.

