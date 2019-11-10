Paso Robles set for an encore in Hyderabad feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:04 am 6:07 pm

Hyderabad: The L D’Silva-trained Paso Robles, to be ridden by Suraj Narredu, is likely to repeat the performance, in the upper division of the 1 EME Centre Rolling Trophy 1600 metres, a handicap for horses, 3 year olds and upward, rated 40 to 65, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.50 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Negress Princess 2, Snow Castle 2, Semira 3

2. Reno Star 1, City Of Blossom 2, Wah Ms Zara 3

3. No Compromise 1, Havelock Cruise 2, Semper Fidelis 3

4. Paso Robles 1, The Great Gatsby 2, Gusty Look 3

5. Top Saga 1, Safra 2, Giethorn 3

6. Man Apart 1, Magic Street 2, Loch Stella 3

Day’s Best: No Compromise.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

