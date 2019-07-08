Passenger caught at RGIA with gold worth Rs 19.6 lakh concealed in juicer

By | Published: 10:47 pm

Hyderabad: Customs officials booked a case of smuggling of gold weighing 574.070 grams worth Rs.19.63 lakh by a passenger who arrived at Hyderabad from Abu Dhabi by flight EY-276.

The gold was concealed in juicer, bluetooth speaker, watch dial and as a bangle. All are silver coated.Gold was seized from the passenger and further investigation is on.

