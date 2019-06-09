Passenger friendly navigation at Secunderabad railway station

By | Published: 2:43 pm 2:48 pm

Hyderabad: To provide better navigation for passengers at Secunderabad railway station, the South Central Railway has come out with a series of passenger friendly measures. One of the busiest rail hubs on the SCR, Secunderabad ralway sation, sees over 1.5 lakh footfalls each day, has its entry/exit buildings on both the sides, with multiple entry/exit gates located on each of the sides.

The popularly known main entrance of the station (Alpha Hotel side) directly leads to platform no.1 while the new entry developed later to enable decongestion of the station, is popularly identified as the “Bhoiguda side” entrance and leads to platform no.10. In order to enable rail users navigate through the station easily and avoid confusion in terms of direction and their own location in the station premises, all the entry/exit gates have now been given a “Gate Number”. On the main entrance (Alpha Hotel side) of the railway station, the five entry/exit gates have been numbered (Gate No.1 to Gate No.5) commencing from the Rathifile RTC Bus Stand side.

Likewise, on the new entrance (Bhoiguda side), the two entry/exit gates have been numbered as Gate No.6 and Gate No.7, a press release said. In addition, the foot over bridges have been provided with arrow marked directional boards to highlight the direction towards platform number 1 and 10, which basically are the take off points to the two entrances of the station.

Soon, the Terminal numbers of the station will also be finalised and displayed, which will add to further enhanced clarity and convenience and enable rail passengers easily identify locations within the station premises. Similar passenger friendly measures were being introduced by the SCR in Guntur railway station and will further be extended to all other importanat and major stations of the zone, the release added.

